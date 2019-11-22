KBO club SK Wyverns to post LHP Kim Kwang-hyun
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean left-hander Kim Kwang-hyun will take his second crack at the majors after all.
Kim's Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club, SK Wyverns, announced Friday they will post their former MVP-winning pitcher for interested Major League Baseball (MLB) clubs.
The Wyverns said they've met with Kim twice since he returned from pitching for South Korea at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12 on Monday. Because Kim was still under contract with the Wyverns, he needed the club's permission to explore big league opportunities.
The Wyverns said they were worried that losing a pitcher of Kim's caliber would affect the team's performance next year but decided to grant Kim's wish after hearing different opinions from baseball figures and fans.
The Wyverns added they'll take formal steps with the KBO office to post Kim in the coming days.
Kim, 31, tied his career high with 17 wins and ranked third in the KBO with a 2.51 ERA in 2019. He won the regular season MVP for the Wyverns in 2007 and won Korean Series titles with the club in 2007, 2008, 2010 and 2018.
Kim, who missed the entire 2017 season following Tommy John surgery, pitched 190 1/3 innings this year, the second-highest total of his career.
This will be Kim's second attempt at reaching MLB. He was also posted in 2014, and the San Diego Padres, with a posting fee of US$2 million, earned the exclusive negotiating rights with the pitcher for 30 days. But the two sides failed to reach a deal within that period, and Kim stayed put with the Wyverns.
The Wyverns' decision on Friday comes after the two sides engaged in some PR war.
Soon after the Wyverns, the 2018 Korean Series champions, were eliminated in the second round of the postseason, anonymous team officials were quoted as saying in some reports that Kim was too big a part of the Wyverns and he shouldn't consider leaving when the Wyverns are trying to win another championship.
Kim gave an interview with an online baseball writer on Nov. 8, immediately after the end of South Korea's group stage at the Premier12 tournament, when he declared his desire to pitch in the big leagues. Kim also took some jabs at the front office for reneging on an earlier pledge to let him explore the major league market.
In a statement released by the team, Kim thanked the Wyverns for giving him the opportunity, saying, "It's been a lifelong dream of mine to pitch on a major league mound."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)