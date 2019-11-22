Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #GSOMIA

S. Korea decides to 'conditionally' suspend termination of Seoul-Tokyo military pact

18:24 November 22, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea announced a decision Friday to suspend the expiry of a military information-sharing accord with Japan, saying the two sides have narrowed some differences in their monthslong trade fight.

South Korea agreed to "temporarily" halt a petition process at the World Trade Organization in connection with Tokyo's export curbs, the presidential office said.

The announcement was made six hours ahead of the accord's expiry, scheduled for 12 a.m. Saturday.

A key condition is that South Korea can terminate the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) at any time it wants, according to Kim You-geun, deputy director of Cheong Wa Dae's national security office.

With Friday's deal, the two sides bought more time to negotiate for a resolution to pending issues.

Kim You-geun, deputy director of Cheong Wa Dae's national security office, is shown in this file photo. (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK