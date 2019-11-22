(LEAD) S. Korea decides to 'conditionally' suspend termination of Seoul-Tokyo military pact
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea announced a decision Friday to "conditionally" suspend the expiry of a military information-sharing accord with Japan.
South Korea has also decided to temporarily halt a petition process at the World Trade Organization while negotiations with Japan on the two sides' export control policies go on, Kim You-geun, deputy director of Cheong Wa Dae's national security office, said at a press briefing.
He added the two sides have agreed to resume working-level talks on the export controls.
The announcement was made six hours before the expiry of the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), scheduled at the end of the day.
A key condition is that South Korea can terminate GSOMIA at any time it wants and Japan has expressed "understanding" over it, Kim said.
Speaking at the same Cheong Wa Dae press room three months earlier, Kim, who doubles as head of the secretariat of the National Security Council (NSC), read out a statement on Seoul's plan not to extend the pact, signed in 2016.
It came in response to Japan's launch of a trade fight against South Korea with tougher export restrictions on some strategic industrial materials. Japan then removed South Korea from its "whitelist" of trusted importers.
Making its own announcement on the results of GSOMIA-related consultations with South Korea almost simultaneously, the Japanese government said it will maintain the whitelist measure and separate export licensing on the three materials -- resist, etching gas and fluorinated polyimide.
Cheong Wa Dae have stressed that Japan should retract the "unjust" trade steps and normalize its relations with South Korea for the extension of GSOMIA.
More specifically, what has been suspended is the efficacy of a diplomatic document related to Seoul's notification of its decision to terminate GSOMIA, a Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters on background.
It means a "provisional" halt to the GSOMIA expiration, with the document's efficacy able to be "reactivated" anytime, he added.
