Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #KBO

Kiwoom Heroes re-sign left-hander Eric Jokisch

19:32 November 22, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean baseball club Kiwoom Heroes announced Friday they'll bring back American left-hander Eric Jokisch for his second season.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) team said Jokisch has agreed to a new one-year deal worth US$700,000, including performance-based incentives.

Jokisch made $500,000 in his first KBO season in 2019, while going 13-9 with a 3.13 ERA across 181 1/3 innings. He led the Heroes in innings pitched and ranked seventh overall in the league in that category.

The Heroes said they're also in talks to re-sign right-hander Jake Brigham and outfielder Jerry Sands.

KBO teams can each sign up to three import players, with a maximum two pitchers.

In this file photo from Oct. 22, 2019, Eric Jokisch of the Kiwoom Heroes pitches against the Doosan Bears in Game 1 of the Korean Series at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK