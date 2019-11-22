Kiwoom Heroes re-sign left-hander Eric Jokisch
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean baseball club Kiwoom Heroes announced Friday they'll bring back American left-hander Eric Jokisch for his second season.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) team said Jokisch has agreed to a new one-year deal worth US$700,000, including performance-based incentives.
Jokisch made $500,000 in his first KBO season in 2019, while going 13-9 with a 3.13 ERA across 181 1/3 innings. He led the Heroes in innings pitched and ranked seventh overall in the league in that category.
The Heroes said they're also in talks to re-sign right-hander Jake Brigham and outfielder Jerry Sands.
KBO teams can each sign up to three import players, with a maximum two pitchers.
