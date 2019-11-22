Ruling, main opposition parties welcome gov't's decision to postpone GSOMIA termination

South Korea's announcement came six hours before the expiration of the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) at midnight, amid deteriorating ties between Seoul and Tokyo over a trade spat. The decision could also be a relief to the United States, which had pleaded with its two Asian allies not to let their worsening relations to affect GSOMIA. The pact was signed in 2016 to better counter nuclear and missile threats from North Korea.

