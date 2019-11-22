U.S. welcomes S. Korea's decision to 'renew' intel pact with Japan
WASHINGTON, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Friday welcomed South Korea's decision to withhold the termination of a military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan.
Seoul announced the decision just hours before the General Security of Military Information Agreement was set to expire at midnight Friday (Seoul time), calling it a "conditional" suspension of the termination.
"The United States welcomes the ROK decision to renew GSOMIA," a State Department spokesperson said, referring to South Korea by the abbreviation of its official name, the Republic of Korea.
"This decision sends a positive message that like-minded allies can work through bilateral disputes," he said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)