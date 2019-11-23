(2nd LD) U.S. welcomes S. Korea's decision to suspend GSOMIA termination
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Friday welcomed South Korea's decision to conditionally suspend the termination of a military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan, saying it will continue to pursue security cooperation with both countries.
Seoul announced the decision six hours before the General Security of Military Information Agreement was set to expire at midnight Friday (Seoul time). The reversal came amid strong U.S. pressure on its ally to renew the pact in consideration of the three countries' mutual interests in countering North Korean and Chinese security threats.
"The United States welcomes the ROK decision to renew GSOMIA," a State Department spokesperson said in response to a Yonhap query, referring to South Korea by the abbreviation of its official name, the Republic of Korea.
The statement indicated Washington's understanding that the pact had been renewed, even though South Korea described the decision as a conditional suspension of its termination.
"This decision sends a positive message that like-minded allies can work through bilateral disputes," the spokesperson continued. "We encourage the ROK and Japan to continue sincere discussions to ensure a lasting solution to historic issues."
South Korea announced its withdrawal from GSOMIA in August in response to Japan's adoption of export controls against the neighboring country.
Seoul views the trade restrictions as retaliation for a South Korean court ruling that ordered compensation for Koreans forced into labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
The South Korean presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae, said Seoul will be able to terminate GSOMIA at any time in the future. It also said it will temporarily halt South Korea's petition with the World Trade Organization over Japan's export controls while negotiations between the two countries are under way.
"The United States strongly believes that defense and security issues should remain separate from other areas of the ROK-Japan relationship," the spokesperson said, underscoring Washington's wariness that the bilateral dispute could harm its strategic interests in the region.
"Given our shared regional and global challenges, decisions to strengthen trilateral cooperation are timely and critical," the spokesperson continued. "We will continue to pursue bilateral and trilateral security cooperation with the ROK and Japan, in recognition of our shared interests."
The U.S. looks forward to meeting with the South Korean and Japanese delegations at the Group of 20 foreign ministers' meeting in Nagoya, Japan, this weekend, to further strengthen its "key alliances," the spokesperson added.
