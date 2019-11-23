U.S. senator hails S. Korea's decision to tentatively maintain GSOMIA
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. senator on Friday hailed South Korea's decision to tentatively maintain a military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan, calling it a "wise and judicious" move.
A day earlier, the Senate had passed a resolution calling for the renewal of the General Security of Military Information Agreement, which Seoul had planned to abort amid a dispute with Tokyo over trade and history.
South Korea announced six hours before the pact's expiry that it would conditionally suspend the termination and continue negotiations with Japan over its export controls against Seoul.
"GREAT NEWS: Hours after the Senate passed our Resolution in defense of our Alliances, South Korea revised its decision to end the vital intelligence-sharing agreement," Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, wrote in a tweet.
"Pres. Moon & Korea made a wise & judicious decision that greatly benefits our alliances & bilateral cooperation," he added, referring to South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
Washington had pressed Seoul to reverse its decision to withdraw from the pact, citing the need for close trilateral cooperation against security threats posed by North Korea and China.
Speaking to reporters Thursday, Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said South Korea and Japan are both "very important friends" to the U.S.
"We can't afford to be fighting amongst ourselves," he said, citing Beijing and Pyongyang as common adversaries.
Earlier this month, Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA), chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, also voiced hope that South Korea and Japan will renew GSOMIA.
"I think the cooperation between South Korea and Japan and the U.S. is enormously important, again to maintain stability in the region, and to maintain peace and the positive relationships," he told reporters.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)