Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #death

(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home

20:20 November 24, 2019

(ATTN: UPDATES with police probe; ADDS photo)

SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean celebrity Goo Ha-ra, a former member of popular K-pop girl group Kara, was found dead at her home, police said Sunday.

The 28-year-old was found dead around 6 p.m., police said.

Police said a probe is under way to determine the exact cause of death.

In May, Goo was treated at a hospital after being found unconscious at her home by her manager.

(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home - 1

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK