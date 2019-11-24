FM holds talks with ASEAN chief
BUSAN, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha held talks with the secretary-general of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Sunday and discussed joint efforts for regional cooperation, her ministry said.
In the meeting with Lim Jock Hoi, a Bruneian government official, Kang said she hoped relations between South Korea and the 10 member countries of ASEAN would strengthen further through the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit, due to officially kick off in the southern port city of Busan on Monday, the ministry said in a release.
She emphasized that the two-day summit will serve as a chance for Seoul's New Southern Policy to take a new leap forward in a way that will further boost partnerships with ASEAN nations and called for the ASEAN secretariat's continued cooperation to that end.
The New Southern Policy is President Moon Jae-in's key regional initiative to deepen economic and other ties with ASEAN partners and India as part of efforts to diversify the country's diplomatic portfolio.
Lim, in response, expressed appreciation for South Korea's efforts and preparations for the summit and pledged active cooperation going forward for the implementation of the New Southern Policy, the ministry added.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)