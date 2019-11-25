(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 25)

Most of all, the general election scheduled for next April could have been a major factor for Moon in reversing his earlier decision to kill the GSOMIA. It has become evident that the GSOMIA is not mere a bilateral military agreement between South Korea and Japan, but a vital part of the U.S. regional security strategy. Moon and his aides simply could not be sure of what consequences they would face if they went ahead with the previous decision. Because the issue had become an acute diplomatic problem between Seoul and Washington, as seen from a series of surprise visits to Seoul by senior U.S. officials in the lead-up to the expiration date, there were worries that South Korea's abandonment of the GSOMIA could create a "perfect storm" for the country's alliance with the U.S., which is already being challenged on multiple fronts.