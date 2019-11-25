(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 25)

President Moon Jae-in is accelerating his aim to pivot to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) through the summit forum.

The 10 Asean nations stand as the land of opportunities for Korea. The region with 65 million and land 45 times larger than Korea has been running at 5 percent on average of growth a year. It has become the country's most valuable market after China. Vietnam and Singapore are the largest markets after China.