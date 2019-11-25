Go to Contents
07:02 November 25, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 25.

Korean-language dailies
-- Cheong Wa Dae criticizes Abe's 'concession' remarks, questions his 'conscience' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Cheong Wa Dae strongly criticizes Abe's remarks (Kookmin Daily)
-- Cheong Wa Dae warns Japan not to distort GSOMIA accord (Donga llbo)
-- Cheong Wa Dae outspoken in condemning Abe, says whether he made comments on GSOMIA deal 'with conscience' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea, Japan again clash with each other (Segye Times)
-- Cheong Wa Dae asks, 'Did Abe make remarks on GSOMIA accord with conscience?' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- GSOMIA saved, but 'S. Korea-U.S. relations at the worst' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Art auction sets new records for Kim Whanki, his painting 'Universe' sold for 13.2 bln won (Hankyoreh)
-- Cheong Wa Dae accuses Japan of distorting GSOMIA agreement (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea-ASEAN summit to open today (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Youth job market faces growing troubles (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Art auction sets new records for Kim Whanki (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Busan welcomes ASEAN-Korea summit (Korea Herald)
-- Korean students rally to support HK protests (Korea Times)
(END)

