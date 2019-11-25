Yonhap news advisory for Monday, Nov. 25
10:09 November 25, 2019
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- S. Korea-ASEAN summit to open in Busan
-- S. Korean Kim Sei-young wins LPGA season finale
-- Railway workers end strike with deal with management
-- N.K. leader's inspection of front-line military unit
Economy & Finance
-- Stories on economic cooperation between S. Korea and ASEAN member states
-- Data on social trends in S. Korea in 2019
(END)