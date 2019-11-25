Go to Contents
Yonhap news advisory for Monday, Nov. 25

10:09 November 25, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- S. Korea-ASEAN summit to open in Busan

-- S. Korean Kim Sei-young wins LPGA season finale

-- Railway workers end strike with deal with management

-- N.K. leader's inspection of front-line military unit

Economy & Finance

-- Stories on economic cooperation between S. Korea and ASEAN member states

-- Data on social trends in S. Korea in 2019
