Railway workers end strike with deal with management
07:22 November 25, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- Unionized workers at the Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL) decided to end their strike Monday after reaching a deal with the management, the union and the company said.
The two sides struck an agreement to withdraw their collective action in marathon talks. Striking workers will start to return to work at 9 a.m. Monday, and it's expected to take one or two days to put bullet train operations and other services nationwide on the normal track, they said.
