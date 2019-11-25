BOK expected to keep rate steady this week.: poll
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean central bank is widely expected to keep its policy rate frozen this week, a poll showed Monday.
In a survey conducted by Yonhap Informax, the financial news arm of Yonhap News Agency, all 18 local analysts and experts polled predicted the Bank of Korea (BOK) will hold its base rate steady at 1.25 percent this month.
The base interest rate is currently at a record low, which had previously been seen only once in 2016.
The BOK's monetary policy board will hold this year's eighth and final rate-setting meeting Friday.
Such an outlook apparently comes as BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol signaled a rate freeze after the board slashed the base rate for a second time in three months in October.
"We expect a unanimous decision to keep the rate at 1.25 percent in November," Ahn Ye-ha, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities, said. "The board will likely maintain its standstill stance since it said it will watch the effect of previous rate cuts after its latest meeting."
Still, several analysts anticipated a minority voice for a further rate reduction even at this week's meeting.
"The call to first see the outcome of previous policy decisions will be overwhelming, especially when the key rate is at its all-time low," Kyobo Securities analyst Baek Yoon-min said.
"However, there will likely be a minority opinion for a rate reduction in that there continue to exist uncertainties facing the local economy, and such a view will help maintain the market expectation for an additional rate cut next year," Baek added.
South Korea's economy is projected to grow at the slowest rate in 10 years amid sluggish demands at home and abroad.
The country's exports have dipped for 11 consecutive months since December, while the increase in its consumer prices has also remained at record low levels, marking their first-ever negative growth in September.
Four of the 18 analysts polled anticipated a rate cut within the first three months of 2020.
