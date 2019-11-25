Seoul stocks open higher on eased woes
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened sharply higher Monday, apparently on eased concerns over the U.S.-China trade dispute, as well as South Korea's own trade spat with Japan.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 18.89 points, or 0.90 percent, to reach 2,120.85 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Such a strong start follows reports that Washington and Beijing may delay their plans to introduce fresh import tariffs on each others' goods that are set to take effect Dec. 15.
It also comes after South Korea delayed the expiration of the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) with Japan, possibly signaling a future breakthrough in their own trade conflict.
Most large caps were in positive terrain, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics leaping 1.55 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix surging 1.47 percent.
Leading automaker Hyundai Motor added 0.81 percent, while top pharmaceutical firm Celltrion soared 1.14 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,177.25 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.65 won from the previous session's close.
