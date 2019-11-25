Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Samsung Heavy

Samsung Heavy wins US$1.5 bln LNG ship order

10:23 November 25, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co., the world's second-biggest shipbuilder by orders, said Monday it has received a US$1.5 billion LNG carrier order.

Under the deal with an unidentified client in the Eurasian region, Samsung will build the LNG carrier by September 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company didn't provide further details.

The shipbuilder has bagged $6.9 billion worth of orders so far this year, achieving 88 percent of this year's order target of $7.8 billion, it said. It won $6.3 billion worth of orders last year.

This undated photo provided by Samsung Heavy shows an LNG carrier made by the Korean shipbuilder. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK