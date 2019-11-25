More than half of S. Koreans pessimistic about children's ability to climb social ladder: survey
SEJONG, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- More than half of South Koreans believe their children cannot move up the social ladder, a survey showed Monday.
The survey released by Statistics Korea showed that 55.5 percent of those surveyed said they do not think their children can ascend to a higher social status, down from 55 percent in 2017.
The survey showed 28.9 percent believe their children can climb the social ladder, down from 29.5 percent in 2017. It marked a sharp decline from 2009 when the corresponding figure stood at 48.3 percent.
The findings are a reminder of challenges facing young South Koreans in this highly competitive society.
The unemployment rate for young adults -- those aged between 15 and 29 -- stood at 7.2 percent in October, much higher than the headline jobless rate of 3 percent, according to Statistics Korea.
Out of frustration over the lack of prospects, some young people are abandoning three of life's major milestones -- dating, marriage and having children -- because they cannot find decent jobs amid a prolonged economic slowdown.
According to the survey, 22.8 percent of those aged between 13 and 29 said they want to get government jobs, while 21.7 percent and 17.4 percent said they want to work for public companies and conglomerates, respectively.
Many young South Koreans favor civil service posts due mainly to greater job security.
The survey showed that 44.2 percent said they give similar priority to work and life, sharply up from 34 percent in 2011.
Some 42 percent placed their priority on work, down from 54.5 percent in 2011, while 13.7 percent said their priority is home, up from 11.5 percent in 2011.
The move came as many young South Koreans seek to strike a balance between work and life, and it is in line with President Moon Jae-in's key election pledges to enhance the quality of life for workers and help create jobs.
Last year, the 52-hour workweek went into effect for companies with more than 300 employees.
The survey showed that 50.9 percent have trust in South Korean society.
It also showed that 48.6 percent said South Korea's overall living conditions have improved. In particular, 58.7 percent and 60.8 percent said the country's public health and medical services as well as the social welfare system improved in 2019, respectively, up from 51.9 percent and 45.9 percent in 2017.
The study also showed that 65.1 percent of those surveyed said they are preparing for post-retirement life in 2019, down from 65.4 percent in 2017.
The national pension fund was the most popular means of retirement preparation, followed by deposits and other public social security systems.
Statistics Korea conducted the survey on 37,000 people between May 15 and May 30.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)