Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #NK official

Senior N. Korean diplomat departs Beijing to return home after Russia trip

14:52 November 25, 2019

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui left Beijing on Monday on her way back home from a six-day trip to Russia for strategic talks, a source said.

Choe arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport earlier in the day to return to Pyongyang on an Air China flight, according to the source.

She appears not to have held a separate meeting with Chinese officials during her stopover, a source said.

Choe left Moscow on Sunday after the first round of strategic dialogue between North Korea and Russia during which they discussed developing ties from a "strategic viewpoint."

While in Russia, she also lashed out at the United States for not taking corresponding measures for the steps the North has taken to build trust with Washington, urging the U.S. to drop its "hostile policy" against Pyongyang.

North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui arrives at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport on Nov. 23, 2019, to return home following her six-day trip to Russia. (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK