(LEAD) Senior N. Korean diplomat returns home after Russia trip: KCNA

BEIJING/SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui returned home Monday from a trip to Russia, the North's Korean Central News Agency reported.
"A delegation of the Foreign Ministry of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea headed by First Vice Minister Choe Son-hui came back home on Monday after visiting Russia," Pyongyang's official news agency said, without elaborating.
Choe, who had been on a six-day trip to Russia for strategic talks, arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport earlier in the day to return to Pyongyang on an Air China flight, a source said.
She did not appear to have held a meeting with Chinese officials during her stopover, according to the source.
Choe left Moscow on Sunday after the first round of strategic dialogue between North Korea and Russia during which they discussed developing ties from a "strategic viewpoint."
While in Russia, she also lashed out at the United States for not taking corresponding measures for the steps the North has taken to build trust with Washington, urging the U.S. to drop its "hostile policy" against Pyongyang.
