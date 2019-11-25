Leaders of S. Korea, Indonesia agree to boost ties on infrastructure projects
BUSAN, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- The leaders of South Korea and Indonesia discussed ways Monday to strengthen their cooperation in various areas, including infrastructure development and smart city projects.
President Moon Jae-in held a summit with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo in the southeastern port city of Busan on the sidelines of a special summit between South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), according to Moon's office.
Widodo is visiting Busan, some 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, to attend the two-day special summit that kicked off earlier in the day. It is the biggest diplomatic event in the country under Moon's administration.
The leaders discussed ways to expand the scope of cooperation in various areas. In particular, they shared the understanding about the expansion of Korean firms taking part in Indonesia's infrastructure projects.
"I am sure that South Korea will become the prime partner for Indonesia's initiative to expand infrastructure, given its excellent technology and advanced know-how," Moon said.
He called for Widodo's attention and support to help Korean automakers operate their businesses stably in the Indonesian market.
Widodo voiced hope that more Korean firms could participate in various infrastructure projects as his country is active in attracting investment on the basis of solid economic growth.
The leaders also welcomed their countries developing defense cooperation in a mutually beneficial manner, according to Cheong Wa Dae. They expected that a joint development project of fighter planes between the two nations could yield results at an early date.
Moon and Widodo, meanwhile, exchanged opinions about the Korea peace process.
They agreed to closely cooperate for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and bring a permanent peace to the peninsula.
