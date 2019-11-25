Hyundai Electric targets US$200 mln in U.S. sales next year
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co. said Monday it is targeting sales of US$200 million next year on expanded output in its U.S. transformer factory.
Hyundai Electric, a unit of shipbuilding giant Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., has recently doubled the output of Hyundai Power Transformers USA, Inc. in Alabama to produce 110 transformers with a combined capacity of 21,000 megavolt ampere a year, the company said in a statement.
The U.S. transformer market is expected to grow an average of 4 percent to reach $2.9 billion in 2022 due to growing demand for large-sized transformers, the statement said, citing a report from market research firm Frost & Sullivan.
Hyundai Electric aims for 2.08 trillion won ($1.77 billion) in sales for 2019. It posted sales of 1.21 trillion won from January to September, achieving 58 percent of its annual target.
The U.S. sales figure for the first nine months was not immediately available.
Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. owns a 36 percent stake in the electrical systems manufacturer.
