(LEAD) Hyundai Electric targets US$200 mln in U.S. sales next year

17:28 November 25, 2019

(ATTN: UPDATES with 2019 U.S. sales figure outlook in 5th para)

SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co. said Monday it is targeting sales of US$200 million next year on expanded output in its U.S. transformer factory.

Hyundai Electric, a unit of shipbuilding giant Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., has recently doubled the output of Hyundai Power Transformers USA, Inc. in Alabama to produce 110 transformers with a combined capacity of 21,000 megavolt ampere a year, the company said in a statement.

The U.S. transformer market is expected to grow an average of 4 percent to reach $2.9 billion in 2022 due to growing demand for large-sized transformers, the statement said, citing a report from market research firm Frost & Sullivan.

Hyundai Electric aims for 2.08 trillion won ($1.77 billion) in sales for 2019. It posted sales of 1.21 trillion won from January to September, achieving 58 percent of its annual target.

Its U.S. sales are estimated to be $170 million this year, up from $130 million last year, a company spokesperson said.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. owns a 36 percent stake in the electrical systems manufacturer.

This undated file photo provided by Hyundai Electric shows the electric systems firm's transformer plant in Alabama. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

