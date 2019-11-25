(LEAD) Hyundai Electric targets US$200 mln in U.S. sales next year
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co. said Monday it is targeting sales of US$200 million next year on expanded output in its U.S. transformer factory.
Hyundai Electric, a unit of shipbuilding giant Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., has recently doubled the output of Hyundai Power Transformers USA, Inc. in Alabama to produce 110 transformers with a combined capacity of 21,000 megavolt ampere a year, the company said in a statement.
The U.S. transformer market is expected to grow an average of 4 percent to reach $2.9 billion in 2022 due to growing demand for large-sized transformers, the statement said, citing a report from market research firm Frost & Sullivan.
Hyundai Electric aims for 2.08 trillion won ($1.77 billion) in sales for 2019. It posted sales of 1.21 trillion won from January to September, achieving 58 percent of its annual target.
Its U.S. sales are estimated to be $170 million this year, up from $130 million last year, a company spokesperson said.
Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. owns a 36 percent stake in the electrical systems manufacturer.
