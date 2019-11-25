Top diplomats of S. Korea, Cambodia hold talks on bilateral ties

Go to Contents
18:52 November 25, 2019

BUSAN, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Cambodia on Monday discussed ways to enhance cooperation in agriculture, finance and other areas, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Cambodian counterpart, Prak Sokhonn, met on the sidelines of the special summit between leaders of South Korea and the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the southern port city of Busan, the ministry said in a release.

The meeting replaced the previously scheduled summit between President Moon Jae-in and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, as the latter returned home early due to his mother-in-law's illness.

During Monday's talks, the two sides agreed to renew the bilateral pact on agricultural exchanges and further explore ways to enhance cooperation in financial transaction system.

They also discussed ways to promote economic cooperation, through a development cooperation fund for Cambodia's infrastructure project, and by conducting joint research on a potential bilateral free trade deal.

After the talks, the top diplomats also signed a double taxation avoidance pact and an agreement on mutual judicial assistance in criminal matters.

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (L) and her Cambodian counterpart, Prak Sokhonn, shake hands ahead of their bilateral talks held on the sidelines of the special summit between leaders of South Korea and the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Busan on Nov. 25, 2019, in this photo provided by the foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

