(LEAD) Moon stresses 'cooperation, solidarity' between S. Korea, ASEAN
By Lee Chi-dong
BUSAN, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in advocated "cooperation and solidarity" Tuesday between South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to cope jointly with various challenges, including protectionism, as he opened a group summit with the leaders of Southeast Asian nations in Busan.
"We are confronted with new challenges such as protectionism, transnational crimes and the fourth industrial revolution," Moon said at the start of a formal session in the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit. "Only our cooperation and solidarity can overcome the challenges."
The summit is to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the launch of bilateral dialogue and the largest diplomatic event to take place in South Korea under the Moon administration, which has campaigned for the New Southern Policy.
"We should further strengthen cooperation and solidarity," Moon emphasized during the session held at the BEXCO convention center in this southern port city. "Especially, we don't know about all the future the fourth industrial revolution era will bring."
Moon reminded the ASEAN leaders of experiences in riding out the East Asia foreign exchange crisis and the global financial crisis.
"I think it was enabled by the power of relations and trust we have built," he said. "ASEAN is a precious partner for South Korea."
He took note of the host city Busan, which is his hometown.
"Busan is a gateway where the continent and the ocean meet and are linked," he said. "I hope that ASEAN and South Korea will be reborn as one community here in Busan."
Two years earlier, Moon declared the New Southern Policy aimed at lifting Seoul's strategic relations mainly with ASEAN to a new level.
He has already traveled to all 10 ASEAN member states in a show of his commitment to the regional initiative.
Later in the day, Moon and the ASEAN leaders plan to adopt a joint vision statement for the future of South Korea-ASEAN partnerships.
Moon's office said the Busan summit will serve as an opportunity to review the development of their relations over the past 30 years and present a shared vision of cooperation for the next 30 years.
Moon also plans to participate in the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Business and Startup Expo to be held on the sidelines of the summit.
Cheong Wa Dae said it will set the stage for declaring cooperation for the creation of a "global startup ecosystem" between the two sides.
Moon will then have one-on-one talks with Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and Laotian Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith.
And he is to host an official welcoming dinner for the inaugural Mekong-Republic of Korea Summit to be held on Wednesday. It will involve the leaders of the "Mekong five" nations -- Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.
Meanwhile, first lady Kim Jung-sook plans to attend a K-beauty festival along with the spouses of participating leaders, students, members of multicultural families and cosmetics firms.
