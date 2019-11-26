(4th LD) S. Korea, ASEAN agree to promote free trade, regional peace
By Lee Chi-dong and Kim Seung-yeon
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with joint press statement; CHANGES headline; ADDS photo)
BUSAN, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed Tuesday to work more closely together to foster free trade and peace in Asia by elevating their strategic partnerships to a new level.
Seoul also declared its support for ASEAN's view on the Indo-Pacific concept.
President Moon Jae-in made the announcement, proclaiming the successful completion of the two-day special summit with the leaders of 10 Southeast Asian nations in this southern port city of Busan, some 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul. ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi was also in attendance.
The gathering was designed to review the South Korea-ASEAN dialogue relationship over the past 30 years and map out a blueprint for future partnerships.
Moon described it as another milestone in his New Southern Policy drive, stating the development of ASEAN is that of South Korea.
"South Korea and ASEAN will move toward an 'innovative community' of co-prosperity on the basis of free trade," Moon said in a joint press statement with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha standing next to him. They co-chaired this week's Busan session.
Amid growing concerns about protectionism worldwide, the two sides reaffirmed that free trade is a way for win-win growth, he added. They welcomed the recent agreement in negotiations on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and decided to protect free trade on the basis of the South Korea-ASEAN free trade agreement.
The Busan summit deal represented their unified voice against the spread of protectionism, with Seoul locked in a trade fight with Japan over issues related to their shared history.
Moon also said South Korea and ASEAN have agreed to team up with each other to prepare for the fourth industrial revolution era.
To that end, South Korea plans to set up "cooperation centers" in ASEAN countries on science and technology, standardization and industrial innovation.
Moon stressed that South Korea and ASEAN will make joint efforts for a "people-centered community" with expanded people-to-people and cultural exchanges.
"Third, we have agreed to cooperate more closely for a 'peaceful East Asia community,'" the president added.
Moon said his government hails the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP), released in June, and that it's open to regional cooperation based on ASEAN centrality.
Earlier in the day, Moon and the other participating leaders adopted a "joint vision statement for peace, prosperity and partnership."
The document will serve as a framework for South Korea's future ties with ASEAN, especially with the Moon administration gearing up for its "New Southern Policy 2.0," according to Cheong Wa Dae.
"(The two sides will) promote and facilitate dialogue and cooperation, including through ASEAN-led mechanisms, to support complete denuclearization and the establishment of permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula in a peaceful manner," it read.
They took note of ASEAN's readiness to continue to play a constructive role in contributing to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.
The two sides will enhance cooperation in security areas to address traditional and nontraditional security challenges, such as transnational crime, terrorism and violent extremism, and further strengthen cybersecurity cooperation in a bid to support the development of the digital economy in the region, it added.
South Korea and ASEAN also agreed to promote economic cooperation for shared prosperity, especially in terms of trade and investment; connectivity; micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs); as well as startup partnerships and innovation.
In November 2017, the Moon administration launched its New Southern Policy aimed at lifting Seoul's strategic relations, mainly with ASEAN, to a new level.
He has already traveled to all 10 ASEAN member states in a show of his firm commitment to the signature diplomatic initiative.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)