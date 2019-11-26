Korean-language dailies

-- N. Korea conducts artillery drills that violate 'Sept. 19' inter-Korean agreement (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korea's military criticized for belatedly disclosing N. Korea's artillery drills (Kookmin Daily)

-- N. Korea's Kim orders artillery drills at inter-Korean border (Donga llbo)

-- N. Korea conducts artillery drills at Yellow Sea border (Seoul Shinmun)

-- N. Korea violates inter-Korean military agreement for 1st time (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea's military belatedly rebukes N. Korea's artillery drills (Chosun Ilbo)

-- N. Korea's Kim orders artillery drills at Yellow Sea border (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- N. Korea's Kim orders artillery drills, drawing rebuke from S. Korea's defense ministry (Hankyoreh)

-- Japan delivered apology to S. Korea over its announcement of GSOMIA (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Listed firms may suffer shortage of retirement funds (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 77 pct of homes expect household economy to worsen next year (Korea Economic Daily)

