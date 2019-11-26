Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, Nov. 26
09:34 November 26, 2019
General
-- Last day of S. Korea-ASEAN special summit
-- President Moon to hold summit talks with Myanmar and Laotian leaders
-- Funeral of N.K. defector mother, son
-- Interview with actress Lee Young-ae
Economy & Finance
-- Stories on economic cooperation between S. Korea and ASEAN member states
-- S. Korea, China and Japan to hold trilateral FTA talks
