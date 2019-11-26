S. Korea, ASEAN countries seek to boost ties in arms industries

Go to Contents
09:46 November 26, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea signed memorandums of understanding (MOU) on defense cooperation with the Philippines and Singapore on Tuesday on the sidelines of the special summit under way in the southern port city of Busan, the arms procurement agency said.

South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) chief, Wang Jung-hong, and Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana clinched the agreement on the procurement of specific defense materials earlier in the day, according to DAPA.

"The arrangement is expected to allow more South Korean companies to be able to make contracts with the Philippine government so as to promote their defense exports to the Southeast Asian country," DAPA said in a release.

South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) chief Wang Jung-hong (2nd from R) and Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana pose for a picture after signing a memorandum of understanding on arms cooperation in Busan, South Korea, on Nov. 26, 2019, in this photo provided by DAPA. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The agreement with Singapore was about exchanging information on chemical, biological and radiological fields, the DAPA said, adding it will serve as a basis for the two nations to share related technologies and experiences.

On Tuesday, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad visited the headquarters of Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd. in the city of Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province, and inspected indigenous aircraft, such as FA-50 fighters and KUH Surion helicopters, the agency said.

Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah also toured the 5th Air Mobility Wing in Busan, and had a chance to board an FA-50 jet. During the tour, he also exchanged opinions with Wang on how to boost ties in the defense industries between the two countries, it added.

The leaders were in South Korea to attend the 2019 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit that kicked off Monday for a two-day run to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their dialogue partnership.

Its 10 member countries are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations pose before a dinner at their summit in the southeastern city of Busan on Nov. 25, 2019. From left in the front row are Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his wife, Moon and first lady, Kim Jung-sook, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and his wife, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife. From left in the back row are Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his wife, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and his wife, and Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith and his wife. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

