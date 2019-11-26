Gov't to offer 86.7 bln won in subsidies to firms
SEJONG, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- The government said Tuesday it has decided to provide 86.7 billion won (US$74 million) in subsidies to 19 South Korean companies in the fourth quarter for their investments in provincial areas.
The move raised the total amount of subsidies this year to 272.2 billion won to 71 companies, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The ministry said the 71 companies would invest a combined 1.46 trillion won in provincial areas over the next three years, which in turn could create about 3,350 jobs.
In 2011, South Korea began to offer subsidies to companies for their investments in provincial areas in a move to foster balanced development in a country where about one-fifth of the 51 million population lives in Seoul.
Many young South Koreans in rural provinces have flocked to Seoul in search of high-paying jobs over the past decades, a move that has led to the hollowing out of rural communities and poor infrastructure in provincial areas.
The government has relocated key public companies, such as the state-run Korea Electric Power Corp., to provincial areas in recent years.
