Norwegian NGO urges N. Korea to stop use of anti-personnel mines
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- A Norwegian nongovernmental organization has called on North Korea to cease all use of anti-personnel mines, saying that Pyongyang has obligations under international law to remove them from areas under its jurisdiction.
Norwegian People's Aid made the appeal in the annual report Clearing the Mines 2019 recently published for a five-day review conference of the international mine ban convention that kicked off in Oslo on Monday.
As of Oct. 1, North Korea, along with the South, was categorized among countries that had anti-personnel mines in use, according to the report, though it did not provide further details.
The report said the two Koreas should clear all anti-personnel mines from the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas as soon as possible and join the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention.
It also called on the South to enact legislation permitting mine clearance by accredited civilian demining organizations.
"South Korea's Ministry of Defence submitted a bill to parliament in 2013 that would allow civilian organizations to remove mines laid during the Korean War. As at September 2019, South Korea's National Assembly had not passed the bill," it said.
A total of 164 countries have acceded to the mine ban convention, which took effect in 1999, while South and North Korea, the United States, China and Russia are among those that have not joined it.
