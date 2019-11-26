Full text of ASEAN-Republic of Korea Joint Vision Statement for Peace, Prosperity and Partnership
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is a full text of the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Joint Vision Statement for Peace, Prosperity and Partnership, which was adopted at their commemorative summit in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Tuesday.
WE, the Heads of State/Government of the Member States of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Republic of Korea (ROK), gathered on 26 November 2019 in Busan, the ROK, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-ROK Dialogue Relations;
EXPRESSING satisfaction with the positive development of ASEAN-ROK relations over the past 30 years since the establishment of Dialogue Relations in 1989;
ACKNOWLEDGING the ROK's New Southern Policy which aims to further strengthen and deepen the ASEAN-ROK Strategic Partnership based on the three pillars of People, Prosperity, and Peace and the ROK's contribution to ASEAN Community Building, including through support for ASEAN's efforts in realising ASEAN 2025: Forging Ahead Together;
RECOGNISING ASEAN Centrality and its leading role as the primary driving force in the evolving regional architecture, which will allow a stable and peaceful regional environment that is essential to the pursuit of sustainable development;
ADHERING to the fundamental norms, principles and common values as enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations (UN), the ASEAN Charter, and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC);
Hereby agree to:
1. Advancing ASEAN-ROK Strategic Partnership into the Future
1.1 Build a People-centered Community of Peace and Prosperity underpinned by the shared goal of an ASEAN vision of an integrated, peaceful and stable community that enjoys co-prosperity, realises lasting peace and stability in the region, accelerates co-prosperity in the region through joint endeavours including freer movement of goods and services, enhances mutual understanding and deepens the friendship between ASEAN and the ROK through promoting people mobility and cultural exchanges.
1.2 Advance the ASEAN-ROK Strategic Partnership into a more substantial, dynamic and mutually beneficial relationship in order to better respond to regional and global future opportunities and challenges including through the full and effective implementation of the ASEAN-ROK Plan of Action to Implement the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity 2016-2020 and its successor documents.
1.3 Contribute to enhancing regional and international peace, security, stability, prosperity and partnership through the ASEAN-ROK Strategic Partnership which supports sub-regional, regional and multilateral cooperation in order to realise mutual benefits for our people.
1.4 Promote and utilise the ASEAN-ROK Cooperation Fund (AKCF) with a view to further advancing the practical cooperation between ASEAN and the ROK.
2. Together towards Peace -– Ensuring a Peaceful Region
2.1 Strengthen regional cooperation for peace and stability by continuing ASEAN-ROK coordination and supporting ASEAN Centrality and ASEAN-led mechanisms in the evolving regional architecture, while acknowledging that peace and stability in Southeast Asia is linked with amongst others that of Northeast Asia including the Korean Peninsula.
2.2 Enhance cooperation in security areas to address traditional and non-traditional security challenges such as transnational crime, terrorism, and violent extremism, and further strengthen cybersecurity cooperation to build an open, secure, stable, accessible and peaceful cyberspace and to support the development of digital economy in the region.
2.3 Further deepen strategic relations, promote mutual trust and confidence, pursue peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with universally recognised principles of international law, without resorting to the threat or use of force, and maintain friendly dialogue and consultations at various levels.
2.4 Enhance also maritime security and safety, freedom of navigation in and over-flight above the region and other lawful uses of the seas and unimpeded lawful maritime commerce, and promote peaceful resolutions of disputes, in accordance with universally recognised principles of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
2.5 Promote and facilitate dialogue and cooperation, including through ASEAN-led mechanisms, to support complete denuclearisation and the establishment of permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula in a peaceful manner, and thus contribute to lasting peace, security, and stability in the region and note with appreciation ASEAN's readiness to continue to play a constructive role in contributing to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.
3. Together towards Prosperity -– Enhancing an Economic Partnership
3.1 Reiterate our commitment to support for the enhancement of trade and investment and the resistance to all forms of protectionism in order to improve regional development and prosperity, while continuing to cooperate to narrow the development gap in the region.
3.2 Redouble mutual efforts to advance the economic cooperation for shared prosperity between ASEAN and the ROK in terms of trade and investment, connectivity, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Start-ups partnership and innovation including by facilitating trade and making other regulatory improvements, in order to foster an inclusive and sustainable economic growth and co-prosperity in the region.
3.3 Promote cooperation in preparation for the 4th Industrial Revolution, which builds a digitally enabled, innovative, and inclusive ASEAN Community by equipping people in the region with skills and knowledge concerning e-commerce, cybersecurity, digital technology, innovation and ICT infrastructure.
3.4 Promote the partnerships of MSMEs and Start-ups between ASEAN and the ROK through human resources development and sharing of best practices, which will enhance their capacity, and promote the importance of innovation among MSMEs.
4. Enhancing Connectivity Together
4.1 Strengthen efforts to enhance ASEAN Connectivity and narrowing development gaps among ASEAN Member States by the effective implementation of the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity (MPAC) 2025, the IAI Work Plan III and its successor documents and other sub-regional economic cooperation frameworks, noting that a seamlessly and comprehensively connected and integrated ASEAN will bring prosperity to both ASEAN and the ROK.
4.2 Intensify technical and financial support in the areas of sustainable infrastructure, digital innovation, seamless logistics, regulatory excellence, and people mobility such as road, rail, air, sea and digital linkages within ASEAN so as to facilitate cross-border trade and movement of people to enhance regional connectivity.
4.3 Enhance air transport connectivity between and beyond ASEAN and the ROK and strengthen efforts to conclude a more liberal and mutually beneficial ASEAN-ROK Air Services Agreement.
4.4 Enhance people-to-people connectivity through strengthening the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes and related initiatives, scholarships and fellowships, and educational exchanges for ASEAN people.
5. Together for Sustainability and Environmental Cooperation
5.1 Enhance complementarities between the ASEAN 2025: Forging Ahead Together and the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development by promoting green development, circular economy, sustainable consumption and production as well as addressing the challenges of climate change through the implementation of the Paris Agreement under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
5.2 Strengthen cooperation in sustainable management of natural resources; biodiversity conservation; enhancing disaster risk reduction and disaster management for natural hazards; and implementing climate change mitigation and adaptation measures.
5.3 Reaffirm the need to improve the quality of life across the urban-rural continuum, to address issues and challenges arising from rapid urbanisation, and to pursue cooperation in sustainable urbanisation and smart cities, including through the ASEAN Smart Cities Network (ASCN).
5.4 Enhance cooperation in sustainable infrastructure including green infrastructure, transportation, energy, water resources management and ICT infrastructure development as well as in agriculture and food security by implementing related projects and sharing best practices and technologies that will together provide a long-term foundation for inclusive and equitable growth.
6. Together for the People -- Enhancing Our Socio-Cultural Partnership
6.1 Establish a people-oriented and people-centered community of ASEAN and the ROK with a long-lasting friendship among the people, by invigorating cultural conversation, people-to-people exchanges, and other human, social and cultural bonds including through the partnerships with the ASEAN Culture House and the ASEAN-Korea Centre.
6.2 Promote mutual understanding of diverse and rich culture between the ASEAN Member States and the ROK, raise ASEAN awareness, encourage greater collaboration on youth and people-to-people exchanges including through education scholarship programmes, and encourage youth to join social entrepreneurship and volunteer opportunities so as to boost youth involvement and participation in community building.
6.3 Recognise the growing trend of ageing populations in the region and the need to promote active ageing and be better prepared to deal with the challenges of an ageing society.
6.4 Promote inclusive education, including early childhood education, lifelong learning, 21st Century skills training as well as efforts to improve the quality of education, and encourage innovation through the use of ICTs.
