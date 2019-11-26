Chinese Ambassador to Mongolia Xing tapped as new envoy in S. Korea
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- Chinese Ambassador to Mongolia Xing Haiming, who has expertise on Korean Peninsula affairs, has reportedly been tapped as Beijing's new top envoy to Seoul and is expected to take office early next year.
After the ongoing diplomatic procedures to garner Seoul's consent for his designation, Xing will succeed Qiu Guohong, who has served in South Korea since February 2014.
Entering foreign service in 1986, Xing served in the Chinese Embassy in Pyongyang from 1988-1991 and from 2006-2008. He also worked at the Chinese Embassy in Seoul for some 10 years in total on three separate assignments here since 1992.
He has carried out his ambassadorship in Mongolia since August 2015.
