Seoul stocks extend gains late Tuesday morning

11:28 November 26, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Tuesday morning after opening slightly higher on overnight gains on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 9.12 points, or 0.43 percent, to reach 2,132.62 as of 11:20 a.m.

The index opened slightly higher, taking a cue from overnight gains on Wall Street backed by reports of China tightening its intellectual property rules in a possible prelude to a U.S.-China trade deal.

The U.S.-China trade dispute has partly been blamed for a steady decline in South Korea's exports, which have dropped for 11 consecutive months since December.

The two are the world's largest economies and the biggest importers of South Korean goods.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 190.85 points, or 0.68 percent, to close at a record high of 28,066.47, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq also reached a new high of 8,632.49, jumping 112.60 points, or 1.32 percent, from the previous session.

In Seoul, large caps were mixed.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics leaped 1.74 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix surging 1.71 percent.

But leading automaker Hyundai Motor tumbled 1.60 percent, while its smaller affiliate Kia Motors lost 0.45 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,174.60 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.40 won from the previous session's close.

