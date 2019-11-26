Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea, ASEAN adopt new partnership vision statement in Busan summit
BUSAN -- The leaders of South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed during their special summit here Tuesday to upgrade their bilateral strategic partnerships on regional and global issues for a joint response to the opportunities and challenges ahead.
President Moon Jae-in and the leaders of 10 Southeast Asian countries adopted a "joint vision statement for peace, prosperity and partnership" following the first session of the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul. Session I took the theme of "Republic of Korea-ASEAN 30 & 30." The Republic of Korea is South Korea's official name.
----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea lodges strong complaint with N.K. over recent firing drills near sea border
SEOUL -- South Korea lodged a strong complaint with North Korea over its recent artillery firing drills on an inter-Korean border island in the Yellow Sea, the defense ministry said Tuesday.
The South sent the protest message to the North earlier in the day via the inter-Korean military communication line, ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo said, confirming that the communist country carried out artillery firing drills on Changrin Islet just north of the Northern Limit Line (NLL) on Saturday.
----------------
N.K. firing drills may signal Pyongyang no longer respects military pact: former USFK chief
SEOUL -- North Korea's recent artillery firing drills from an inter-Korean border island in the Yellow Sea may signal that Pyongyang no longer respects the inter-Korean military agreement, a former U.S. Forces Korea commander said.
Vincent Brooks, who commanded USFK from 2016-2018, also said in an interview with Voice of America (VOA) on Tuesday that the North's firing exercises from the border island of Changrin could mean that more violations could come.
----------------
2 Koreas remain far apart over Mt. Kumgang issue: official
SEOUL -- South and North Korea remain "far apart" in their stances over Pyongyang's demand for the destruction of South Korea-built resort facilities at Mount Kumgang in the communist state, a unification ministry official said Tuesday.
Last month, North Korea demanded the South remove all of its resort facilities at Mount Kumgang on its scenic east coast in an apparent bid to end a long-suspended tour project to the mountain.
----------------
S. Korea's trade terms continue to worsen in Oct.
SEOUL -- South Korea's trade terms continued to worsen for the 23rd consecutive month in October with its export prices slipping at a faster rate than those of imports, central bank data showed Tuesday.
The terms of trade index for products came to 90.84 last month, down 3.4 percent from the same month last year, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
----------------
(Yonhap Interview) Malaysia's Mahathir hails Seoul's 'look south policy,' affirms plan to embrace Pyongyang
BUSAN -- Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad held out expectations Tuesday for this week's special summit between South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), saying they can further develop win-win partnerships.
"We welcome Korea's looking south policy," he said in an exclusive interview with Yonhap News Agency and Yonhap News TV during his trip to Busan for the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit.
----------------
U.S. senators remind Moon, Abe of importance of trilateral cooperation
WASHINGTON -- A group of 40 U.S. senators sent a letter to South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last week, underscoring the importance of trilateral cooperation in the face of rising challenges posed by North Korea and China.
The letter, dated Thursday, was sent before a military intelligence-sharing pact between Seoul and Japan was set to expire at midnight Friday.
