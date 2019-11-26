Moon vows support for ASEAN's 'startup drive'
By Lee Chi-dong
BUSAN, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday his country will be with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the regional bloc's push for fostering tech startups as part of efforts for innovative growth.
"Startups will revive the future of South Korea and ASEAN," he said at the Startup Summit held on the sidelines of his two-day special summit with the leaders of 10 Southeast Asian countries in Busan, a port city around 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
All the participating leaders joined the opening ceremony for the startup-related event.
Moon stressed, "There is no border to innovation, and boundaries are meaningless in the era of convergence of the fourth industrial revolution."
"The time has come that international cooperation is indispensable in startup policies," he added. "We should create a startup ecosystem for South Korea and 10 ASEAN members to be united."
The president declared that South Korea will go with ASEAN on its path of developing the startup sector.
Moon said the startup summit has formalized "cooperation and solidarity" between South Korea and ASEAN for the first time.
The two sides plan to form a ministerial consultation forum as well for follow-up measures, he said, describing startups as key to "innovation," "opportunity" and "hope" for all nations and people.
Separately, the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Startup Expo, titled ComeUp, was under way at the BEXCO convention center, the venue for their special summit.
