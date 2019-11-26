Moon asks ASEAN to keep sending unified message to N. Korea, U.S. for progress in peace efforts
By Lee Chi-dong
BUSAN, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in requested on Tuesday that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states continue sending a "unified message" to North Korea and the United States so that they can restart working-level denuclearization talks at an early date.
Moon made the call during a special working lunch with the leaders of 10 Southeast Asian countries taking part in the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit in Busan, some 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
Moon hosted the separate session focused on the Korea Peninsula issue.
They had "in-depth discussions" on ways for cooperation in efforts to achieve the complete denuclearization of Korea and establish permanent peace, Cheong Wa Dae said.
It pointed out the strategic role and importance of ASEAN countries as they have maintained close ties with the U.S. and the two Koreas. Two historic summit talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un took place in Southeast Asia.
The ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) is the only multilateral security forum in the region, in which North Korea is a formal member.
Moon briefed the ASEAN leaders of his administration's diplomatic efforts for the Korea peace process and asked them to continue support and cooperation for it, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
He stressed the importance of "accumulating concrete accomplishment" by creating a "framework for sustainable dialogue," along with building trust, among parties concerned in order to remove hostile ties on the peninsula that have lasted for seven decades, it added.
In particular, Moon asked ASEAN member states to constantly deliver a unified message to Washington and Pyongyang on the need for the early resumption of working-level negotiations and substantive results.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)