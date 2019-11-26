Go to Contents
S. Korean, U.S. soldiers clear duds near Pocheon firing range

14:08 November 26, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean and the United States soldiers launched operations to remove unexploded ordnance and other hazardous items from the ground near a live fire range in Pocheon, north of Seoul, to ensure the safety of residents and service personnel, the Eighth Army said Tuesday.

Around 50 soldiers from the two countries jointly participated in the so-called Operation Clean Sweep 4 from Nov. 4-8 to remove explosive ordnance and other dangerous materials from the terrain near Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, according to the Eighth Army.

"Clean Sweep is an opportunity for the Eighth Army to give back to the communities surrounding Rodriguez Life Fire Complex," Capt. Jacob Barrett said.

It was the fourth time that the allies' soldiers conducted the surface clearing operation, with the first operation taking place in March 2018, according to the Eighth Army.

Soldiers from the South Korean Army's 5th Engineer Brigade look for potentially dangerous materials with a metal detector during Operation Clean Sweep 4, which took place from Nov. 4-8, 2019, in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, in this photo provided by the U.S. military. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

