KAI wins 330 bln-won Boeing deal
14:24 November 26, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI), South Korea's sole aircraft manufacturer, said Tuesday it has signed a 330 billion-won (US$280 million) deal with Boeing to supply wing parts for the A-10 tank killer.
In the deal, KAI will deliver 147 billion won worth of outer wing panels and 186.1 billion won worth of center wing panels to Boeing by 2027, the company said in a statement.
KAI already supplied outer wing panels for 173 A-10 Thunderbolt attackers from 2007 to 2018, it said.
