Finance minister cautiously upbeat about rebound next year
SEJONG, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance minister on Tuesday painted a rosy picture about an economic rebound next year but said it is still difficult to gauge how much the Korean economy will improve amid uncertainties and downside risks.
His comments came amid concerns that Asia's fourth-largest economy may not achieve its revised growth target this year due to the ongoing trade conflict between the United States and China and a trade row between South Korea and Japan.
The Korean economy is widely expected to rebound next year on eased concerns over the protracted trade row between the United States and China, which are South Korea's two largest trading partners.
For the year, the economy is expected to expand in the low end of 2 percent before rebounding slightly next year, given increased uncertainties.
Hong has recently said the government will mobilize all policy tools to achieve economic growth in the 2 percent range this year.
Last week, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development slashed its growth outlook for South Korea's economy this year to 2 percent from its previous forecast of 2.1 percent in September.
