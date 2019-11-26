NAND flash market revenue grows 10 pct in Q3: report
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- The global NAND flash market's revenue increased 10 percent in the third quarter from three months ago on resurging demand in the pre-peak season, a report showed Tuesday.
The combined revenue for NAND flash used in mobile devices reached US$11.9 billion in the July-September period, up 10.2 percent from the second quarter, according to industry tracker DRAMeXchange.
It is the first time in a year since the NAND flash market posted on-quarter growth, which grappled with high inventory levels and weak demand.
The market researcher attributed the growth to the "seasonal-driven demand" for products and additional orders made in preparation for the proposed U.S. tariffs on China.
"Suppliers were able to improve their inventory levels and deter a mass sell-off in the wafer market driven by low prices, in turn diminishing the dip in contract prices," DRAMeXchange said in a report.
Samsung Electronics Co. generated $39.9 billion in NAND flash sales in the third quarter, a 5.9 percent surge from a quarter ago, to account for 33.5 percent of the market share, DRAMeXchange said.
The world's largest memory chip maker increased its shipments earlier than expected on strong demand for its high-capacity products used in servers and new smartphones, the researcher said.
Its smaller home rival SK hynix Inc.'s NAND flash revenue rose 3.5 percent on-quarter to $1.1 billion over the period as average sales prices picked up on stabilizing inventory levels, it noted. The company was the world's fifth-largest NAND producer with a 9.6 percent share.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)