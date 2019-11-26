Go to Contents
Minister calls for N. Korea's active response for 2032 joint Olympics bid

16:05 November 26, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul called Tuesday for North Korea to work together with South Korea for their bid to co-host the 2032 Olympic Games, as agreed last year as part of efforts to boost cross-border exchanges.

During the third summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in September last year, the two sides agreed to push for co-hosting the 2032 Summer Olympics. No Olympic Games, summer or winter, have been staged by two or more countries together.

A successful joint bid would significantly improve inter-Korean relations, the minister said.

"South and North Korea have a lot to prepare together from now on. I hope North Korea will actively respond for the bid," he said during a forum on the joint Olympic bid.

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Park Yang-woo also said the Seoul-Pyongyang joint Olympics, if realized, would signal the launch of a new era of co-prosperity on the Korean Peninsula.

Park said his ministry will consider proposing to the North co-hosting the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics as part of efforts to win the 2032 Olympics bid.

It remains unclear, however, whether the co-hosting will materialize amid chilled relations between the two Koreas.

Earlier in the day, South Korea lodged a strong complaint with the North after Pyongyang carried out artillery firing drills on a border island in the Yellow Sea in violation of an inter-Korean military agreement signed last year to reduce tensions.

Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul speaks during a forum in Seoul on Nov. 26, 2019. (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
