Hologram of ancient Buddhist bell graces S. Korea-ASEAN summit banquet
BUSAN, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook stood side by side as the presidential couple waited to greet Southeast Asian leaders and their spouses at a summit banquet on Monday at a Busan hotel, in front of a hologram of an ancient Korean Buddhist bell.
South Korea capitalized on its leadership in 5G mobile networks to bring back to life the historic Bell of King Seongdeok as a hologram at the banquet dinner of the Korea-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) special summit.
The 3.75-meter-high bronze bell is a symbolic Buddhist relic of the ancient kingdom of United Silla (676-935), which included today's Busan.
The artwork combining cutting-edge technology with Korean culture heritage instantly became a subject of conversation as ASEAN leaders and spouses gathered together at the banquet meeting.
"Of many things, the bell symbolizes a peaceful nation," Tak Hyun-min, a former protocol presidential aide in charge of the summit's cultural events, said.
"The hologram presentation of one of the most beautiful Silla artworks was designed to wish for the peace and well-being of all ASEAN nations," he said.
The three-dimensional, laser beam-projected image measured some 80 percent of the real size of the giant bell.
A bookshelf installation was another subject of conversation among the South Korean and ASEAN leaders and other banquet participants Monday evening.
Featuring books recommended by the state leaders, the "summit bookshelf" featured, among others, Man Booker International Prize-winning Korean author Han Kang's "Human Acts" and "The Salmon Who Dared to Leap Higher" by Korean author Ahn Do-hyun.
It also carried an English version of French novel "Les Miserables," suggested by Myanmar's state leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
