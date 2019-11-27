Seoul's consumer sentiment climbs to 7-month high in Nov.
SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's consumer sentiment improved greatly from a month earlier in November, reaching the highest level in seven months, central bank data showed Wednesday.
The composite consumer sentiment index (CCSI) came to 100.9 in the month, up 2.3 points from the month before, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
It marked the first time since May when the index breached the benchmark 100. A reading above 100 means optimists outnumber pessimists.
The index measuring the people's sentiment toward their current living conditions remained unchanged from a month earlier in November at 92, but the index on their outlook on future conditions gained 2 points to 95 over the cited period, according to the data.
Those surveyed also expected future improvements in their income, with their index gauging their outlook on future income climbing to 99 from 97 over the cited period.
Such improvements in the people's sentiment come despite a steady decline in the country's exports that is threatening to keep Asia's fourth-largest economy growing at the slowest rate in 10 years.
The central bank in July predicted the South Korean economy to grow 2.2 percent on-year in 2019. However, it has since indicated an apparent downward revision in its latest and final growth estimate, due Friday.
The monthly survey was conducted Nov. 11-Nov. 18, involving 2,350 households throughout the country.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)