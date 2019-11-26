S. Korea expands ties with ASEAN member states in maritime segment
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's ocean ministry on Tuesday announced it has inked agreements with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states to broaden cooperation in the maritime and fisheries segments.
South Korea and the Philippines signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that centers on expanding cooperation in all areas of the maritime and fisheries industries, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.
Under the agreement, the two countries will share information and technologies in the fisheries sector and exchange related officials to carry out joint research projects.
Seoul and Manila also vowed to organize joint education programs and conferences to bring experts of the two countries together.
The agreement came during the two-day special group summit between South Korea and the 10 countries of ASEAN, which kicked off in the southern port city of Busan on Monday.
"This MOU has laid the foundation for all areas of Korea-Philippines oceans and fisheries cooperation," Ocean Minister Moon Seong-hyeok said in an English statement.
In a separate deal, South Korea also signed a similar MOU with Myanmar, the world's ninth-largest producer of fishery goods, the ministry said.
South Korea vowed to share its aquaculture technology with Myanmar and promote exchanges of scientists of the two countries.
In September, the ocean ministry signed another MOU with Myanmar that centers on modernizing port facilities of the Southeast Asian country.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)