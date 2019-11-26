Seoul working out details for talks with Tokyo over trade row
By Kim Kwang-tae
SEJONG, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Tuesday it is working out the details for talks with Japan to resolve the trade row with the neighboring country.
The two sides are trying to decide on the date and the venue of working-level talks, a senior official of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said, noting the talks could take place either this week or next week.
The working-level meeting would lead to the resumption of long-stalled talks in December between director-generals of the two countries, the official said. He asked not to be identified, citing policy.
Last week, South Korea and Japan agreed to hold talks between their director-generals through a working-level meeting as South Korea conditionally suspended the expiry of their military information-sharing pact.
South Korea has said the director general-level talks would ultimately lead to Tokyo lifting its export restrictions.
In July, Tokyo imposed tighter regulations on exports to Seoul of three materials critical for the production of semiconductors and flexible displays, citing Seoul's lax control system of strategic items that can be diverted for military use.
Japan has also removed South Korea from its list of trusted trading partners.
South Korea views the Japanese moves as retaliation against last year's South Korean Supreme Court rulings ordering Japanese firms to compensate South Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
South Korea joined four multilateral export control regimes between 1995 and 2001.
In 2003, South Korea introduced a situational permit -- known as a "catch-all" system -- and has since added relevant regulations on a catch-all clause in the Foreign Trade Act to strengthen the system.
The Foreign Trade Act requires exporters to obtain a situational permit for any goods that are not listed as strategic items but may be used in weapons of mass destruction or their delivery systems if exporters become aware that the importer or the end user of the goods intends to use the goods for manufacturing, developing, using or storing WMDs, or suspects that there could be such intent.
South Korea said it is stricter than Japan in applying the catch-all system.
