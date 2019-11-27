Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea lawmakers have yet to pass 514 tln-won budget for 2020 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korea still faces 3 major tricky issues to be tackled (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korea, ASEAN leaders call on N. Korea to stop missile tests (Donga llbo)

-- Hyundai Motor to build 1.8 tln-won plant in Indonesia (Seoul Shinmun)

-- S. Korea, ASEAN leaders support denuclearization on Korean Peninsula (Segye Times)

-- S. Korean colleges' weaker competitiveness is 'national crisis': expert (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't to crack down on any illegal transaction in real estate markets (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Korea, ASEAN leaders call for suspension of N. Korean missile tests (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korea, ASEAN leaders agree on joint efforts for co-prosperity (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Hyundai Motor to build Indonesian plant to challenge Japanese rivals in ASEAN region (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Hyundai Motor to build plant in Indonesia, construction begins next month (Korea Economic Daily)

