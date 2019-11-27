(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 27)

The South Korean military mentioned the drill only after the KCNA report. During a press briefing, Monday, defense ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo said the artillery firing was in violation of the Sept. 19 inter-Korean agreement, urging the North to immediately stop any moves that can increase border tensions, and to comply fully with the pact. It is not understandable why the South's military kept silent about the drill until it was reported by the North. For what? Did it want to conceal or ignore it? There should be full explanations about this, and an investigation should be launched, if necessary.