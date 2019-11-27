(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 27)

The 10 members of Asean have emerged as major partners for Korea in trade in particular. As evidenced in their annual 5 percent growth on average, Asean — with a population of 650 million and land 45 times larger than South Korea — has strong potential for future development. Over the last three decades, trade between Korea and Asean has increased by twentyfold, investment by seventyfold, and human exchanges over fourtyfold. Moon pledged to escalate strategic cooperation to the level of the four major powers, including the United States.